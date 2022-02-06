Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after acquiring an additional 236,336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,445,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 233,958 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 469,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 229,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000.

BCX stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

