Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Position Boosted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

