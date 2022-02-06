Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Boot Barn worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Boot Barn by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.22. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

