Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

