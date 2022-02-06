Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective reduced by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.39.

BLX opened at C$31.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$51.24.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

