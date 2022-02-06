Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $404.50

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $404.50 and last traded at $419.04, with a volume of 188469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $408.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $758.20.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.57 and its 200-day moving average is $532.63.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.