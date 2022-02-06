Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $49.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $152,629,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

