Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Announces Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BYD stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,880. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $71.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

