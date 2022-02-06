BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

Several brokerages have commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 763,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,307. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

