BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.94. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,681,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,221,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 186,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

