Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

NYSE:EAT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

