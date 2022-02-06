Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.65-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.81. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.88 billion.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
