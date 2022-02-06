Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,946,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BR opened at $149.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

