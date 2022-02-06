Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $163.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadridge has a strong business model, backed by higher recurring fee revenues. The company has supplemented internal growth with strategic acquisitions. It has diversified products and services to support top line growth. The company is executing well on its growth strategy in governance, capital markets and wealth management. Rising demand for technology solutions has enabled the company to increase investments in digital, AI, cloud and blockchain particularly via acquisitions. The company has been consistently rewarding its shareholders. Partly due to these positives, the stock has increased in the past year. However, the company continues to grapple with client concentration. Its customer communications business remains weak. Stiff competition affects the company's ability to increase market share and profitability.”

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $149.88 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.