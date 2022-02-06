Brokerages Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

NYSE:WTER traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 1,111,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

