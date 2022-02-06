Brokerages Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.57. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after buying an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after buying an additional 421,024 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

