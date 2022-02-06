Brokerages Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,275,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 429,408 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,221,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWST traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. 266,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,487. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

