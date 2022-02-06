Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Announce $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce $1.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $315,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $204,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $5,517,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

