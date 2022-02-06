Brokerages Set Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Target Price at $166.00

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($198.88) to €174.00 ($195.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

ANNSF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 274. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $160.11. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $140.96 and a one year high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

