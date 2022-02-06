Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target at $85.80

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

