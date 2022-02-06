Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target at C$154.68

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$154.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,088,810.34. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149. Insiders sold 27,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,138 in the last ninety days.

CNR opened at C$156.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$157.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$150.70. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

