Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Target Price at $71.58

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.58.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $75.06 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,100 shares of company stock worth $13,105,784 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

