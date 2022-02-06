Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $40.00

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 109,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,795. The stock has a market cap of $487.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,720,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 331,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

