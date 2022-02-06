Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $40.00

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
CHUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 109,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,795. The stock has a market cap of $487.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,720,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 331,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
