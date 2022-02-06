Brokerages Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Target Price at $68.00

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CMCO opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,725,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

