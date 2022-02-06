Brokerages Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Target Price at $130.25

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFRUY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

