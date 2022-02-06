Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $175.42

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.67.

Several analysts recently commented on FNV shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $133.97. 342,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,481. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

