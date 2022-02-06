Brokerages Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Target Price at C$38.89

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITP. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:ITP opened at C$24.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$22.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$498.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$472.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

