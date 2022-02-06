Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Target Price at $37.25

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.
Several brokerages recently commented on JRVR. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.
In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of James River Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. 140,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,919. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. James River Group has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $52.46.
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
