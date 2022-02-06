Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Target Price at $37.25

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on JRVR. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. 140,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,919. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. James River Group has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

