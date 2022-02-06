Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target at $16.80

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

PRVB opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $331.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.74.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

