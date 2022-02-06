Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target at $230.00

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Universal Display by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Universal Display by 12.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 118.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $144.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.71. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

