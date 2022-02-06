Brokerages Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price at $324.11

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of VEEV opened at $232.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.51 and a 200 day moving average of $289.67. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

