Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.36.

TSE LUN opened at C$10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

