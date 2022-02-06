Brokers Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $118.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $109.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3,600.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $137.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,294.37.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,860.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,002.02 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,828.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,832.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $51,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,694 shares of company stock valued at $390,382,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

