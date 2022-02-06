Brokers Offer Predictions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

MGY stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $14,232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

