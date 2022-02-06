BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives $39.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BRP traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 361,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,797. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA raised its holdings in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BRP Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

