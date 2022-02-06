Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,953 shares of company stock worth $1,136,440 in the last three months.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

