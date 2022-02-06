Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,993,000. DigitalOcean accounts for approximately 0.7% of Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,382 shares of company stock worth $11,937,560 over the last ninety days.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.