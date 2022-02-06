Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 611,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $245,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $309,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $420,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

