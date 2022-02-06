Caas Capital Management LP Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,375 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 498,568 shares in the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

