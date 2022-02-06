Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $9.04 Million Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

ONON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.