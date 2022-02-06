Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.16% of Cable One worth $235,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 60.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,567.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,663.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,812.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,448.14 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.