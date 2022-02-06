Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock Position Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.16% of Cable One worth $235,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cable One by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cable One by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,567.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,663.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1,812.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,448.14 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

