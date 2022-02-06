Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.