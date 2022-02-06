Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.73

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $2.05. Cadiz shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 518,360 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Brackpool acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Cadiz by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cadiz by 130.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 1,206.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

