Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 604,636 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,406,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.