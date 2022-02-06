Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.