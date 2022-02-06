Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,056,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,793 shares of company stock worth $5,105,601 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $238.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.00.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.