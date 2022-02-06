Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $122,000 Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Tuya by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUYA opened at $5.52 on Friday. Tuya Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

