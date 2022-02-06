Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Earnings Results

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $166.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

