Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.61. Camping World reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Camping World by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWH opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. Camping World has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

